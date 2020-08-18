Fairmont man charged in Bridgeport after sending explicit photos to, soliciting a minor for sex via social media

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man has been charged in Bridgeport for sending explicit photos and soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex via a social media application.

Between the months of June and July a Fairmont man used “a social media application” to communicate with a female whom he knew was 15-years-old, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department learned that Jesse Tucker, 27, of Fairmont had been in communication with the minor and that during these conversations, he “sent photos of his penis,” and “requested to see her [the minor] naked,” officers said.

During an interview, Tucker “admitted to” communicating with the minor and that he “wanted to perform sex acts with her,” according to the complaint.

Tucker is charged with soliciting a minor via computer.