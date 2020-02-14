Fairmont man charged with forcing woman into sexual relationship receives more charges for the same crime

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man recently charged with forcing a woman into a sexual relationship through bribery and intimation has been charged with the same crime for a second time.

According to officers with the Fairmont Police Department, George Stanton III, 61, of Fairmont, coerced a female in sexual activity between the dates of Mar 1, 2018, and Dec. 31, 2018, via social media.

During that time, Stanton used threats and intimidation to receive sexual acts from the woman, according to the complaint, and when the victim would come to Stanton’s house, he would not allow her to leave.

Stanton also claimed to be an attorney “with the ability to effect[sic] certain outcomes in her cases,” and if the victim would not give in to Stanton’s demands, he would threaten to call the police, officers said.

After Fairmont Police began their investigation into these incidents, Stanton had additional contact with the victim, according to the complaint.

Stanton has received another charge of sexual servitude for his further contact with the victim. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.