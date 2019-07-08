Fairmont man charged with malicious wounding after hitting man with garden spade

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is being charged with malicious wounding after hitting another man with a garden spade, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department.

When officers responded to a residence on Spring Street in Fairmont on a call in reference to an altercation occurring in the middle of the street, they found a man lying on the ground with his face covered in blood, according to the complaint.

The man advised officers on scene that Matthew Drennen, 33, of Fairmont, struck him in the head with a garden spade, then ran to the back yard of a neighboring residence, according to officers.

Officers were also told Drennen was shirtless and wearing brown pants, and when they went behind the house, they found a man fitting the victim’s description and placed him under arrest, according to the complaint.

Drennen has been charged with malicious wounding and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.