Fairmont man charged with murder after argument with girlfriend, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man has been charged with first degree murder after police said he choked his girlfriend during an argument.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on July 23, Clifton Vondell Tyrell Ruggs, 27, of Fairmont, began arguing with his girlfriend, Crystal Stevens, at her workplace. The argument continued after she got off work, and the two went to their home on Maryland Avenue in Fairmont that evening, police said.

Clifton Ruggs

Ruggs and Stevens both began to drink and continued their argument while doing so, police said.

On July 24, Ruggs used a shoestring to strangle Stevens as a result of the continued argument from the previous night, according to the complaint. When police observed Ruggs’ body, they did notice that he had defensive wounds and scratch marks.

Ruggs is being held in North Central Regional Jail.