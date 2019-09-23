Fairmont man charged with neglect after child finds him overdosing, deputies say

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is charged with child neglect after a child found him overdosing at his residence, deputies said.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Sept. 13 to a residence on Maple Drive in Pleasant Valley in reference to a drug overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived to the home, they heard a child screaming, and when they walked into the backyard, deputies saw the child again, screaming, “that’s my daddy,” deputies said.

William Vanscoy

Beside the boy, deputies saw William Vanscoy, 39, of Fairmont, lying on his back as medical personnel were working to bring him back to consciousness, according to the complaint.

Deputies then asked Willard Vanscoy, William’s father, what happened, and Willard said the child had found William in the yard and that he was not breathing, deputies said. Willard then performed CPR on William while calling 911, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they found two small bags containing methamphetamine and heroin in William Vanscoy’s pocket after a search.

Vanscoy is charged with child neglect resulting in risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.