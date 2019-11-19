Fairmont man charged with sexual assault after teenage girl gives details on 2 separate incidents, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is in custody after a teenage girl said he sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions.

John Price

In a complaint, officers with the Fairmont Police Department said that a 14-year-old girl went to her school counselor and said she had been “sexually touched” by John Price, 47, of Fairmont.

During an interview with the Child Advocacy Center, the girl said that on Oct. 13, she and Price had been lying in bed when he touched her on the buttocks, officers said.

Then, on Oct. 18, while lying in the bed once again, Price placed his hand down the front of her pants and began to sexually abuse her, asking if she wanted to having sexual intercourse with him, according to the complaint.

The girl told Price “no,” and said that during both of the incidents, Price made her touch his genitals, officers said.

Price is charged with third degree sexual assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $350,012 bond.