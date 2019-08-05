Multiple individuals facing attempted murder charges after incident at BFS Foods in White Hall

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – Multiple people are facing attempted murder charges after police said they were involved in an altercation where a man was beat, cut and stabbed outside of the BFS Foods in White Hall.

Bruce Davis

On Saturday, Bruce Davis, 53, of Fairmont; James Biggie, 37, of Rivesville and two other men engaged in a pre-planned confrontation with several other individuals in the parking lot of BFS Foods in White Hall, according to a criminal complaint filed by the White Hall Police Department.

Officers said that during the confrontation, Kenneth Murphy, of Hilton, New York, was stuck with a baseball bat and cut and stabbed with a knife. Murphy was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital where he was placed in a medically-induced coma and police said they are unsure if he will recover, according to court documents.

James Biggie

Officers said this information is based upon a police investigation which is supported by physical evidence, surveillance video, witness statements and personal observations.

Davis has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit attempted murder, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $750,000.

Biggie has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at 1,000,000.