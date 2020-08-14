Fairmont man facing child neglect charges after officers say they find narcotics in room next to children’s bedroom

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is facing child neglect and drug charges after officers said they located drugs in close vicinity to multiple young children while executing a search warrant.

Julius Cann

On Thursday, August 13, officers with the Three Rivers Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence of Julius Cann, 28, on Virginia Avenue in Fairmont.

Task force officers said that Cann was in sole care and custody of three young children, ages nine, eight and two when the search warrant was executed. All three of the children were inside of the residence and unattended when officers arrived, according to the complaint.

During the search of the residence, officers located cocaine base (crack), packaging materials, scales, a large sum of money and razors in a room next door to the bedroom that is shared by the eight-year-old and two-year-old child, the complaint stated. Officers said there were also children’s clothing, toys and video games inside the room the drugs and paraphernalia were found.

Cann has been charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury or death and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,012