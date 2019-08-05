Fairmont man found in parked car after firing gun at ex-girlfriend, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man is charged with assault after deputies said they found him unconscious in a parked car while responding to a complaint of domestic abuse.

On Saturday, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to a request for help from a woman on Phillips Lane in Fairmont after she flagged down a vehicle in the road for assistance, according to a criminal complaint filed by the sheriff’s department.

Chevy Ramsey

When deputies made contact with Eva Smith, they noticed that she was emotionally distressed, and she told them that her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, Chevy Ramsey, 40, of Fairmont, had assaulted her, according to the complaint.

Smith said that Ramsey told her, “You’re going to die today, Eve, get right with the Lord today,” then hit her in the back of the head with a firearm and intentionally fired a shot past her head, deputies said.

Ramsey then struck Smith in the face multiple times before passing out, at which point Smith left Ramsey in her car and flagged down a passing vehicle for assistance, the complaint states.

Deputies said they then made contact with a still unconscious Ramsey, who was in Smith’s vehicle parked at a residence on Hoult Road, woke him and requested to see his hands.

Ramsey attempted to reach between the driver’s seat and console, but stopped and complied with the deputies’ orders and exited the vehicle, according to the complaint. He stated there was a firearm in the car, and deputies found the gun after searching the vehicle and an empty holster in between the driver’s seat and console, deputies said.

There is no word on Smith’s condition, according to the complaint.

Ramsey is charged with malicious assault and wanton endangerment, according to court documents.. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $250,012 bond.