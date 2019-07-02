Fairmont man get 40 years for Taylor County murder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A 29-year-old Fairmont man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for second-degree murder, according to the Taylor County Prosecutor’s Office. 

Justin Edward Clark used a .22-caliber pistol to murder Frank Newbraugh, 39, of Grafton, in June 2017.

Clark shot Newbraugh in the back. The shooting occurred in a vehicle with four children inside at the time. Clark and co-defendant Samantha Dakon-Clark, 31, left Newbraugh to die by the side of the road.

Dakon-Clark, 31, of Fairmont, previously was sentenced to 15 years for voluntary manslaughter, as well as one to five more years for felony child neglect.

Clark will have to serve at least 10 years before becoming eligible for parole. If he never makes parole, he will have to serve at least 20 years before discharging the sentence through day-for-day good behavior credit.

