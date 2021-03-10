Fairmont man gets 10 year federal prison sentence for child porn charge

James Keener

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Marion County man to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced Wednesday.

James Keener, 48 of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography” in July 2020. Keener admitted to having child pornography in March 2019 in Marion County.

Keener faced at least ten years behind bars and up to 20 years.

He is being held in the Denmar Correcetional Center in Pocahontas County, where his serving a sentence from Marion County Circuit Court for Distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

The West Virginia State Police investigated the case against Keener.