CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Marion County man, Thursday, to five years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

James Costello, 53 of Fairmont, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Costello admitted to selling 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for $7,500 in July 2020 in Marion County.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force investigated the case against Costello.

Costello remains in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.