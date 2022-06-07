CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley has sentenced a Marion County man to more than eight years (97 months) in federal prison for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Kerm Jackson

Kerm Jackson, also known as “Woo,” 28 of Fairmont, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Jackson admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from March 2018 to August 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere, according to Ihlenfeld.

Jackson initially faced up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, investigated the case against Jackson.

Jackson remains in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.