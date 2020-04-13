Fairmont man in custody after allegedly driving under the influence with a 3-year-old child in his vehicle

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont man is in custody after troopers respond to a vehicle accident with injury to find him to have been driving under the influence with a child in his car.

On April 10, troopers with the Marion County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department responded to a reported vehicle accident with injury on Bunner Ridge Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Christopher Rowan

When troopers arrived on scene, they approached the vehicle’s driver, Christopher Rowan, 38, of Fairmont, who appeared to “have a slurred speech and glass red eyes,” troopers said, and they could smell a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Rowan.

Troopers asked Rowan if he was willing to perform a series of three field sobriety tests, to which Rowan agreed, according to the complaint, and after completing the second sobriety test, Rowan refused to continue.

Of the two tests Rowan completed, troopers noted that he had failed them both and that the vehicle Rowan had been driving was his own, troopers said. In the back seat of Rowan’s vehicle was a 3-year-old child who was present at the time of the accident, according to the complaint, and Rowan refused to complete a breathalyzer test.

While on scene, troopers were informed by the Marion County Communications Center that Rowan had active arrest warrant for a previous destruction of property charge, troopers said, and at that time, Rowan was taken into custody.

When being processed, Rowan refused to submit to further breathalyzer test or sign any paperwork, according to the complaint, but he did say that he would consent to a blood draw from the hospital then became “highly uncooperative and began cursing” troopers and refused to cooperate during fingerprinting.

Rowan is charged with child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bond.