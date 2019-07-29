Fairmont man in custody after travelling to Monongalia County to meet underage girl

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Marion County man is in police custody after travelling to Granville in an attempt to engage in sexual activities with an underage girl, according to Granville Police.

James Metz

In a criminal complaint filed by the Granville Police Department, police said that on July 27, officers came in contact with James Metz, 48, of Fairmont, while acting as a 14-year-old girl on the Skout App and informing Metz as such.

While talking on the app, Metz asked whom he thought was a 14-year-old girl about engaging in sexual relations with her, police said. He then drove to Granville in order to meet with whom he thought was the 14-year-old girl and had condoms in his vehicle, according to the complaint.

When Metz arrived at the location he was given directions to, police placed him under arrest, police said.

Metz is charged with soliciting a minor via computer, according to court documents. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail with a bond of $10,000 cash or surety.