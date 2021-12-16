Fairmont man pleads guilty in federal drug case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Fairmont man has admitted to a federal drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Kerm Jackson

Kerm Jackson, also known as “Woo,” 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Jackson admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from March 2018 to August 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Jackson faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case against Jackson.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Thursday’s plea hearing.

Jackson is being held in Central Regional Jail, pending his federal sentencing.