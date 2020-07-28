Fairmont man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Marion County man has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

James Keener, 47 of Fairmont, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography,” Powell’s office announced. Keener admitted to having child pornography in March 2019 in Marion County, according to a news release.

Keener faces not less than ten years and up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The West Virginia State Police investigated Keener’s case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the plea hearing.