Fairmont man pleads guilty to federal meth charge

James Costello

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Marion County man has admitted to distributing methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

James Costello, 52 of Fairmont, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Costello admitted to selling 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for $7,500 in July 2020 in Marion County.

Costello is facing at least five and up to 40 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, which is comprised of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarksburg Police Department, and the Bridgeport Police Department, investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Wednesday’s hearing.

Costello is being held in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.

