CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man this week pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, Charles Bell Jr., 25, admitted to possessing fentanyl in Marion County in March of 2021. The Three Rivers Drug Task Force and the West Virginia State Police investigated that case.

He faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1 million upon sentencing.

The mugshot from Charles Bell Jr.’s 2019 arrest.

Bell was charged with possession with intent to distribute in 2019 after police were investigating a stolen license plate at Parkridge Manor in Idamay, Marion County and ended up finding a backpack with clear zip-top bags containing marijuana. At the time of the arrest, deputies said Bell had an active arrest warrant through the Fairmont Police Department.

Per federal sentencing guidelines, the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant, are taken into account when sentences are handed down.