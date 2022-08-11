FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man was sentenced to five years in prison Monday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.

Nathaniel “Sticks” Williams, 64, was indicted on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Five Grams or more of Methamphetamine” back in April of 2021 along with 10 other people.

The Northern District of West Virginia said in a press release that Williams admitted to having 37.43 grams of methamphetamine in August of 2018 in Marion County and that he sold more than half a gram of fentanyl during three separate buys in July of 2020 as part of his plea agreement.

For reference, as little as two milligrams of fentanyl is considered deadly by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

The drug ring that Williams has admitted to being a part of, according to federal prosecutors, would often distribute the drugs near public housing complexes, Fairmont State University, Fairmont Senior High School, the Marion County Adult and Community Education Center and the Fifth Street Park playground.

Lamarr Charleston, William Charleston and Doriwan Rogers, all of Detroit, Michigan, have also pleaded guilty in the case.

Williams was previously arrested in 2017 after a woman overdosed on heroin and told police that she purchased it from Williams and a woman. He is not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jails website as being in custody.