CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Friday after stealing 13 firearms from a local federal firearms licensee.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Jessie Ross Duke, 36, of Fairmont, broke in and stole 13 long guns and handguns from “a licensed firearms dealer in Fairmont,” although six of the firearms “were recovered nearby shortly after the burglary,” a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia said.

The release also said that Duke had “committed several other break-ins and robberies” previously, including a licensed firearms dealer in South Carolina.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government while Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.