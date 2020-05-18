Fairmont man wanted on attempted murder charge arrested by U.S. Marshals

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont man who was wanted on an attempted murder charge was arrested early Monday morning by U.S. Marshals in Marion County.

Shawn Pritchard

A press release from the U.S. Marshal’s Service stated that around 1 a.m. Shawn Pritchard, 34, of Fairmont was arrested near AFR Road by the U.S. Marshals Service Mountain State Fugitive Task Force with assistance from the West Virginia State Police, Special Response Team (SRT).

Pritchard was wanted by the Fairmont Police Department for attempted murder, after he allegedly shot at two individuals on Hoult Road on May 3, according to the release. Marshals said that during the shooting, neither of the two individuals were injured, but both of the vehicles they were seated in were struck.

The release stated that a warrant for Pritchard’s arrest was issued on May 4, and the Fairmont Police Department Detective Division requested assistance in locating Pritchard shortly after the warrants were issued. Following the request for assistance, Deputy Marshals immediately began searching for Pritchard, according to the release.

Marshals said that during attempts to locate Pritchard on Sunday, May 17, investigators learned he was fishing at a pond near AFR Road. The release stated that Deputy U.S. Marshals, Task Force Officers and West Virginia State Police coordinated a plan to apprehend Pritchard at that location.

When officers approached Pritchard to arrest him, he fled on foot to a nearby wooded area and after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody without further incident, according to the release. During the arrest, officers recovered a firearm, the release stated.

Marshals said that Pritchard will appear before a Marion County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges and if detained, he will be transported to North Central Regional Jail.

The Mountain State Fugitive Task Force is comprised of multiple agencies in the area. Task Force Officers from the Fairmont Police Department, Morgantown Police Department, & WV Division of Corrections also assisted in the arrest.