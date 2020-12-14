Fairmont man who allegedly stole more than $1,300 worth of items identified by victim while wearing his stolen coat

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Marion County man accused of stealing more than $1,300 worth of items from a truck has been charged after one of the stolen items was found in a pawn shop and the man was spotted by the victim wearing his stolen coat, police said.

A criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department stated that on November 11, they took a report than an unidentified person entered a victim’s unlocked truck and stole approximately $1,355 worth of items. The stolen items included a pair of binoculars and hunting clothing, according to the complaint.

Brian Ford

Police said that on November 18, they located the stolen binoculars at Keyland Pawn Shop and from the pawn slip, identified the man who sold the binoculars as Brian Ford, 55, of Fairmont.

On December 2, officers were contacted by the victim who said that he had spotted a male wearing a coat that was stolen from his truck and made arrangements with him to get the coat back, according to the complaint. Officers said the victim had stated be identified the coat by the brand and a hole that was in the sleeve. Police said the man who was wearing the coat was identified as Ford.

The remaining items stolen from the truck have yet to be recovered, according to police.

Ford has been charged with grand larceny, court documents stated. Ford is being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $25,000.