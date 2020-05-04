Fairmont Police Department searching for man wanted on attempted murder charge

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is currently trying to locate a man who is wanted for attempted murder following a shooting that occurred on Sunday.

Shawn Pritchard

A release from the Fairmont Police Department Detective Division stated that officers have obtained warrants for attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm for 32-year-old Shawn Pritchard. Police said that this is in connection to a shooting that occurred on Holt Road on Sunday, May 3. The victims of the shooting were not injured, according to police.

The release stated that Pritchard is described as a white male who is 5’11” and weighs 170 pounds with blue eyes and short brown hair. Officers included a picture of Pritchard in the release.

Officers said Pritchard was last seen wearing a leather jacket, a camo shirt and blue jeans in the Montana Mines area of Marion County. Pritchard is armed with a handgun of unknown make, according to the release.

Officers are urging anyone with any information on Pritchard’s location, or about Sunday’s shooting to contact the Fairmont Police Department and speak with Sgt. Hall.