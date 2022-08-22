James Bledsoe

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man being arrested for an unrelated charge was found to be in possession of meth in Fairmont.

On Aug. 19, officers with the Fairmont Police Department took James Bledsoe, 33, of Fairmont, into custody for an outstanding warrant through the Marion County Magistrate Court, according to a criminal complaint request.

Upon taking him, police discovered that he was in possession of a backpack which was searched while Bledsoe was in custody at the Fairmont Police Department, officers said.

In the bag, officers found 10 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Bledsoe has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $27,524 bond.