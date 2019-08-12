1  of  2
UPDATE: Fairmont Police looking for robber

UPDATE: (8/12/2019 1:35 p.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is currently looking for a man they said robbed the BC Bank on East Park Avenue Monday morning, according to a post on their Facebook page.

Officers said they received a call at 10:48 a.m. that a man had entered the bank and demanded money with the threat of a weapon.

The Fairmont Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are currently looking for a white male who is between 40-50 years old, between 6’0”-6’2” tall with salt and pepper hair and a salt and pepper goatee. Officers said the robber was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a black Under Armour ball cap, a blue bandanna and tennis shoes.

Officers said the robber left the bank on foot, but a possible suspect vehicle is a red and white cruiser-style motorcycle that traveled towards I-79.

Officers are asking anyone with any information about seeing the robber in the area around the time of the incident to call 911 or the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200.

No other information has been released at this time.

ORIGINAL: (8/12/2019 12:26 p.m.)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is currently investigating a suspected bank robbery at the BC Bank on East Park Avenue in Fairmont.

The robbery was reported just before 10:50 a.m. on Monday.

An officer with the Fairmont Police Department told a 12 News Reporter on scene that a press release with more information on the suspected robbery would be released later on Monday.

Stay with 12 News for any further updates.

