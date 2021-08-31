UPDATE: Fairmont Police respond to stabbing near Sterling Road

UPDATE (Aug. 31, 2021 9:40 p.m.):

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was treated for a laceration at the scene. He did not seek hospital care. Fairmont Police arrested Stanley Richardson, 63, in connection with the stabbing.

The incident is believed to have occurred following a confrontation about a woman.

Original (Aug. 31, 2021 8:30 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — According to 911 officials, Fairmont City Police responded to a stabbing on Sterling Road just before 8 p.m.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time or what caused the altercation. Marion County Rescue Squad also responded, giving medical assistance. Fairmont Police are currently conducting an investigation.

