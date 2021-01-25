Fairmont Police seeking individual involved in attack on Go-Mart employee

Photo courtesy of Fairmont Police Department

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Fairmont Police Department is seeking information about an individual said to have attacked an employee at the Go-Mart location on Fairmont Avenue.

According to a Facebook post on the Fairmont Police Department, W.Va. page, the incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The individual’s identity has not been given at this time, but he is described as being 6 feet tall and having a “buzz cut and chin strap styled beard,” according to the post.

Those with information on the individual or further details into the incident are asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200.

The post included an image of the individual collected from security footage that is featured above.

