Fairmont State University Student Body President arrested for strangulation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Student Body President of Fairmont State was arrested Friday morning on felony strangulation charges, according to North Central Regional Jail.

Tyler Keller

Officials said that at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday; Tyler Keller, 21, was brought into North Central Regional Jail for booking.

Keller was brought in by Fairmont Police Department who are investigating the case, according to officials.

His bail has been set at 100,000.

