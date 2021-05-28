Fairmont woman admits to smoking meth in vehicle in Clarksburg with child present, police say

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Fairmont woman has been charged after police said she admitted to smoking methamphetamine in a vehicle in Clarksburg with a child present.

On May 27, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department performed a welfare check on a vehicle on Tuna Street, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they saw a blue Honda CRV bearing an Alabama registration with a woman, identified as Morgan McNeil, 27, of Fairmont, “passed out behind the wheel with the vehicle running,” and a 4-year-old girl asleep in the second row of seats, officers said.

Upon opening the side door, officers found “a clear plastic straw commonly used to smoke methamphetamine” between McNeil’s legs, according to the complaint.

Officers also found a small black case, which McNeil gave officers permission to open, containing “a small amount” of presumed methamphetamine, and several other “plastic straw devices,” officers said.

Upon speaking with McNeil, she “uttered that she did smoke methamphetamine” earlier that day “while the child was in the vehicle” and passed out shortly after, according to the complaint.

McNeil has been charged with child endangerment.