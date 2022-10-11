FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont woman was charged after police found drugs and uncapped needles near her teen son’s PlayStation.

On Oct. 7, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched in reference to a domestic incident taking place at a residence on Oakwood Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Whitney Kabiru

When officers arrived, they found “the door to be open” and “heard a female voice state that ‘cops are here now’,” officers said.

Officers then “announced themselves and entered” the residence and located Whitney Kabiru, 29, of Fairmont, and a 14-year-old male who said “he was just trying to play his game,” on a Playstation in the residence when Kabiru “began arguing,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with Kabiru, officers observed “approximately four glass smoking devices commonly used to consume marijuana in several locations,” as well as “a different glass smoking device that held a white residue,” officers said. The device was “less than 2 feet from the Playstation,” according to the complaint.

When officers placed Kabiru into custody, she “had a purse over her shoulder” which held a small bag of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Officer performed a search of the residence and found “several pieces of plastic straws that were melted on the end with a white residue inside directly underneath the PlayStation,” officers said.

Also in the room where the male juvenile attempted to play the PlayStation were “multiple capped and uncapped hypodermic needles,” according to the complaint.

Kabiru has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.