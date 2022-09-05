FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly driving while “under the influence of stimulants” with children in her vehicle in Fairmont.

Lindsey Boone

On Sept. 2, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were conducting a routine patrol of the area of Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairmont when they observed a vehicle with a “BOLO” due to a welfare check request, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the female driver of the vehicle, identified as Lindsey Boone, 36, of Fairmont, with three children in the vehicle who were not “secured in child safety seats,” nor were there “any child safety seats of any kind within the vehicle,” officers said.

While speaking with Boone, officers noted “that her actions and responses to questions showed signs that she was under the influence,” and Boone “admitted to having consumed Subutex prior,” according to the complaint.

Field sobriety tests noted that Boone “showed impairment,” and upon being evaluated at the Fairmont Police Department, Boone was determined to “be under the influence of stimulants making her unfit to operate a motor vehicle safely while having children within the vehicle,” officers said.

Boone has been charged with three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.