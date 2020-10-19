Fairmont woman charged after deputies find drugs during house check in Marion County

Crime
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman has been charged after deputies said they found drugs in her residence during a house check in Marion County.

On Oct. 16, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department performed a house check on a residence in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Paula Towns

When deputies arrived on scene, they “observed a small amount of a green leafy substance,” and that the home’s resident, Paula Towns, 33, of Fairmont, was present at the time, deputies said.

A further search of the home resulted in deputies finding “numerous unused small packaging bags,” and also $660 in U.S. currency in Towns’ purse, according to the complaint.

On Towns’ phone, deputies found a video showing “a large quantity of [X]anax pills on a plate” on Towns’ bed, and when deputies asked Towns where the Xanax was, “she first advised they weren’t her’s,” and that “she was getting rid of them for a friend,” deputies said.

After some time, Towns “admitted that she sold the [X]anax”; deputies then searched a charcoal container outside the home and found “a zipper pouch” which held two packaging bags of a crystal-like substance, a bag containing 31 Xanax pills, two “snorting tubes,” a metal key and an Ace rewards card, according to the complaint.

The crystal-like substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed a total of approximately 6.8 grams; Towns did not have a prescription for the Xanax pills, deputies said.

Towns has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.

