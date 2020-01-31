Fairmont woman charged after high-speed chase results in her crashing into trampoline, deputies say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Fairmont woman has been arrested after she led deputies on a high-speed chase in Harrison County that ended with her crashing into a trampoline in the backyard of a residence, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, January 31, deputies were patrolling the area of Emily Drive in Clarksburg when they observed a silver car with expired registration and signaled it to stop. Deputies said the driver of the vehicle, who was later identified as Mercedes Guarnera, 24, of Fairmont, then began to accelerate at high rates of speed.

Deputies said a high-speed pursuit ensued, where Guarnera sped through a red light at the intersection of Emily Drive and Platinum Drive at speeds of 60 mph. The complaint stated Guarnera then turned onto Route 58 at speeds of 60 mph, before she continued to flee onto Hinkle Lake road, then into a residential area at speeds faster than 60 mph. Guarnera then turned back onto Route 58 towards Bridgeport at speeds of 78 mph, according to the complaint.

A viewer submitted doorbell camera video of a portion of the chase:

Deputies said Guarnera ran a red light at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Route 50, and then proceeded to hit the railroad tracks at 50 mph, causing her vehicle to go airborne for several feet. Guarnera then proceeded onto Johnson Avenue at speeds of 70 mph, where she passed other vehicles and began brake-checking the deputies who were in pursuit, according to the complaint.

Guarnera then ran a third red light at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Lodgeville Road, before she turned onto Millbrook at speeds of 55 mph in a 25 mph residential zone, according to deputies.

Deputies said Guarnera’s vehicle proceeded at speeds between 55-90 mph through the residential areas of Bridgport through the following streets: Millbrook, Sherwood, Archwood, Valley, Cool View, Gateway, Oak Wood Circle, Lee Ann Lane, Ridgeway, etc. Deputies said all of the streets had speed limits posted at 25 mph with multiple speed bumps, houses and vehicles parked on the street.

The complaint stated Guarnera drove through multiple yards, ran multiple stop signs and attempted strike a deputy’s vehicle three times. Deputies said Guarnera then drove into a yard on Lee Anne Lane, then into the backyard of two residences where she crashed into a trampoline, causing her vehicle to stop.

Deputies said Guarnera then exited her vehicle, at which point she was placed into custody.

Guarnera has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $42,500.