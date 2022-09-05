FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after officers said they found “a meth pipe with residue next to a baby bottle” while responding to an overdose call in Fairmont.

Trina Thorne

On Thursday, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for an overdose at a residence in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Upon officers’ arrival, they “observed a male with a severe laceration to his hand who was nodding off,” and another individual at the scene stated that the man “was overdosing on fentanyl,” officers said.

While clearing the residence, officers “observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia in plain view throughout,” as well as “a meth pipe with residue next to a baby bottle” and “a plastic marijuana bowl next to the bed where a baby sleeps,” according to the complaint.

Officers learned that the home’s owner, Trina Thorne, had left the residence and they later made contact with her on Fairmont Avenue where she was pushing a 2-year-old child in a stroller, officers said.

A search of Thorne’s purse, which “was located on the handle of the stroller,” officers found 3 grams of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Thorne has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.