Fairmont woman charged in the death of teen while operating UTV in Mon County while under the influence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman has been charged in the death of a teen girl while operating a UTV in Monongalia County, while under the influence.

On Apr. 24, troopers with the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to the area of Pick Handle Hill Road, for a vehicle accident, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they learned that Adrian Strawderman, 18, of Fairmont, was driving a UTV in a mud field and that “it rolled over, resulting in the death of her passenger, Madison Statler,” troopers said.

Troopers saw “several beer cans” in the UTV, and when they spoke to Strawderman, she stated that “she had been consuming alcoholic beverages,” at which point, Strawderman was transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for evaluation, according to the complaint.

On Apr. 26, troopers obtained a search warrant for Strawderman’s medical records, and the blood work showed her “blood alcohol content above .08,” troopers said.

Strawderman has been charged with DUI causing death. She is currently out on bond.

A link to Statler’s obituary can be found here.