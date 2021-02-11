Fairmont woman charged with child neglect after deputies find meth and moldy baby bottles

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a Fairmont woman after they found evidence of meth use and neglect in the apartment she was staying in with her baby.

Deputies were called to the Monongah Heights apartment for a well-being check on the child and were told that a man was selling meth out of the residence and had put meth inside the baby’s mouth, court documents said.

After deputies knocked loudly on the door for several minutes, Taylor Liggett, 27, answered the door looking “disheveled and on an illegal substance,” according to court documents.

Taylor Liggett

Liggett admitted that she had smoked meth the previous night and was the only one watching the child, deputies said.

She was disoriented and not able to care for the baby, requiring help from the deputies to prepare a bottle for the child, they said. At this time, deputies noticed several baby bottles in the sink with mold growing in them, Liggett’s criminal complaint said.

The deputies then found meth and packaging used for meth sales, inside the apartment, the complaint said.

Liggett then admitted to the deputies that she had been trading sex for meth with the man believed to be selling drugs out of the apartment, the complaint continued.

CPS took custody of the baby, who was taken to the hospital to be tested to see if it had meth in its system. Those tests are pending, deputies said.

Liggett is charged with Gross Child Neglect and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,012.