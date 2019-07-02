Fairmont woman charged with child neglect after routine home check

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont woman has been charged with child neglect after deputies said they found her asleep in her children’s room with methamphetamine in her possession.

On Monday, July 1, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department performed a routine house check at the residence of Amber Pare, 27, of Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

According to deputies, Pare was found sleeping in her children’s upstairs bedroom at her residence on Kerns Avenue in Fairmont during a routine house check as a part of her home confinement. Deputies were led to the room by Pare’s child, who showed them the bedroom where his mother was sleeping. Deputies also saw a female child upstairs, according to the complaint.

When deputies arrived in the bedroom, they performed a search and found Pare’s purse on the floor with a metal tin containing a white crystalline substance of presumed methamphetamine inside, according to the complaint. When asked about the substance, Pare confirmed that it was methamphetamine, deputies said.

Pare had left the purse with the methamphetamine inside of it in an easily accessible place for her four children by leaving it on their bedroom floor, according to the criminal complaint. Deputies said this created a risk of injury to the children.

Pare has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury and violating her home confinement. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,012 bond.