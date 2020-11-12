Fairmont woman charged with child neglect resulting in death after 16-year-old dies of overdose

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman has been charged with child neglect resulting in death after a 16-year-old in her custody died of overdose.

At 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a call about at a residence on Columbia St. in reference to a cardiac arrest in progress, according to a criminal complaint.

Raianna Arnold

When officers arrived, they found a deceased 16-year-old in a bedroom of the apartment with “signs of a drug overdose,” officers said.

While in the apartment, officers found “burnt foil with drug residue” in a bathroom next to the bedroom where the deceased teenager was found, according to the complaint.

The apartment’s resident, Raianna Arnold, 38, of Fairmont, stated that “[the teenager] had been staying in her house since” Oct. 30 when the teenager’s mother “asked [Arnold] to to care for [the teenager] for a couple of days,” officers said.

Officers also stated that “Arnold became the custodian of the [teenager] at that point,” and that, according to the complaint, “Arnold knowingly allowed [the teenager] to engage in illegal activities sych as drug and alcohol use” … and … “left [the teenager] unsupervised which ultimately led to [the teenager]’s death.”

Raianna has been charged with child neglect resulting with death. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $175,012 bond.