Fairmont woman charged with neglect after children had ‘head lice so severe that they were losing their hair and beginning to bleed from the scalp,’ officers said

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Fairmont woman has been charged with child neglect after children were found with “head lice so severe that they were losing their hair and beginning to bleed from the scalp” at her residence, officers said.

On Dec. 5, officers with the Fairmont Police Department learned of a woman living at a residence which had been condemned and did not have running water while children lived in the house, according to a criminal complaint.

Lisa Gonzales

Officers said that Lisa Gonzales, 34, of Fairmont, had dropped off children at a friend’s home and “left them there for a week and a half” and only checked on them twice during that time.

Two of the children “had head lice so severe that they were losing their hair and beginning to bleed from the scalp,” which caused pus to build up on their scalp and “was extremely painful to the touch,” according to the complaint.

When attempts were made to treat and comb the children’s hair, “the child’s hair would fall out,” and “the rest of the hair was matted badly”; the children also stated that “when they went to visit [Gonzales] they found needles and drugs in the house,” officers said.

Upon arriving at the residence, officers made contact with Gonzales, she was in the home with no water and was extremely dirty with “multiple knives,” “unsecured” used needles, burned foils, a drink cooler filled with needles and used drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.

While in the residence, officers “recovered the condemned residence sign that was ripped off and lying on the floor,” officers said.

When Child Protective Services arrived to take custody of the children, Gonzales “admitted to being a regular user of meth and heroin,” according to the complaint.

Gonzales has been charged with child neglect resulting in injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,012 bond.