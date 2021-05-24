Fairmont woman faces drug charges after telling deputies she ‘basically made a living from the sale of drugs’ in Marion County

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. — A woman has received drug charges after allegedly telling deputies she “basically made a living from the sale of drugs” in Marion County.

On May 22, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop in the area of Turkey Knob Road in Worthington on a 2001 Chevy S10 which had no inspection sticker or registration, according to a complaint.

Melissa Blake

During the stop, deputies learned that Melissa Blake, 32, of Fairmont, had a firearm, and deputies also smelled “an odor of marijuana in the vehicle,” deputies said.

A passenger in the vehicle had marijuana in his pocket, and when deputies searched the vehicle, they found a black container with zip lock bags containing a total of 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine and packaging material, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they also found a set of electric scales, drug paraphernalia, $1,836 in U.S. currency and a 9mm handgun.

During that time, Blake stated that “everything in the backpacks was both hers and [the male’s],” and Blake also said that “they basically made a living from the sale of drugs,” according to the complaint.

Blake has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.