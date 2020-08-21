Fairmont woman facing child neglect charge after 1-year-old child is found unrestrained in front seat during traffic stop

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont woman is facing a child neglect charge after officers said they found a one-year-old child unrestrained in the front seat of her vehicle during a traffic stop.

A criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department stated that officers were traveling northbound on Locust Ave. in Fairmont on Thursday when they noticed a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction with no functional tail lights.

Lahiah Wells

Officers then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and upon making contact with the driver, Lahiah Wells, 22, of Fairmont, they noticed a 1-year-old child crawling unrestrained in the front passenger seat of the vehicle. Officers said there was a child’s seat within the vehicle, but the child was not in it.

The complaint stated that after speaking with Wells, she admitted to police that she had smoked marijuana approximately one hour prior to operating the vehicle with the unrestrained child inside.

Wells has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.