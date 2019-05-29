Fairmont woman sentenced for child neglect after her baby was born with a narcotic dependency

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont woman was sentenced 1-3 years in prison on Wednesday for child neglect by a parent causing bodily injury after her child was born with a narcotic dependency.

Johnna Harker, 26, was arrested in July 2018 after police were called to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, where Harker had given birth three days earlier to a girl who was born with a narcotic dependency. When police arrived, they were blocked from entering the room.

Harker addressed Judge Thomas A. Bedell in the courtroom and said she wished to sustain her guilty plea.

“I know my behavior was wrong, and I’m trying to get my life together now. I’d also like to add that I am a drug addict. I am not a criminal, and this is helping me to better myself,” said Harker.

Harker will now have to be placed on the state child abuse and neglect registry.