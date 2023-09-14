FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont woman with four active capias warrants was arrested Wednesday after police say they found her with three different drugs on her person.

Shintell Elvery

An officer with the Fairmont Police Department was on patrol when they saw Shintell Elvery, 40, and confirmed with dispatch that her warrants were active, according to a criminal complaint.

As the officer was going to make contact with Shintell Elvery, police say she got into the passenger side of an SUV. The officer then initiated a traffic stop, the complaint said.

During the stop, the officer told Elvery she had warrants and asked her to step out of the SUV, according to the complaint. She was arrested and searched, and police say they found the following drugs, prepackaged in even weights, totaling:

7 grams of a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine

3 grams of a substance that tested positive for fentanyl

10 grams of a substance that tested positive for crack cocaine

Elvery was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one for each of the substances. Shs is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 surety/cash bail.