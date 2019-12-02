Fairview man charged after brief pursuit ends in crash

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – A Fairview man has been arrested following a brief police pursuit early Thanksgiving morning in Monongalia County.

On November 28, at approximately 1:22 a.m., deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were traveling on Yank Hollow Road near Fairview looking for a red pick-up truck that had fled from law enforcement earlier, according to a criminal complaint.

Herbert Hamilton

Deputies said they spotted a truck matching the description of the truck from earlier driving on Yank Hollow Road with no headlights on. Deputies said they then attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, when the driver, who was later identified as Herbert Hamilton, 63, turned his headlights on briefly and accelerated at a high rate of speed towards Daybrook Road.

Deputies said Hamilton then made a U-turn into the parking lot of an oil and gas company and began driving recklessly and weaving in and out of parked vehicles and large equipment. Deputies continued to follow Hamilton, who again accelerated towards Yank Hollow Road without his headlights.

Deputies said they then began backing off the chase when they heard a loud boom and found Hamilton’s truck wrecked on Yank Hollow Road. Hamilton’s truck had hit a rock embankment, spun out and ran over a wooden trash bin, according to the complaint. Deputies said Hamilton was then taken into custody without incident.

Additionally, deputies said Hamilton came close to striking a fence and several tied-up dogs, however the homemade trash bin appeared to stop his vehicle.

Hamilton has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, according to court documents.