Fairview man charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to hit woman in driveway

FAIRVIEW, W.Va. – A Marion County man is charged with attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly tried to hit a woman in her mother’s driveway.

On Oct. 5, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were called to a residence on Jesses Run Road in Fairview in reference to a vehicle accident related to a domestic incident. according to a criminal complaint.

When travelling to the scene, deputies saw the victim of the incident at the corner of Baker and Main streets, and also saw a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with heavy damage on the front driver-side door, deputies said.

Charles Pollack

The victim told deputies that Charles Pollack, 39, of Fairview, attempted to run her over with his vehicle, according to the complaint. The victim also told officers she saw a black Kia Optima drive past her mother’s residence earlier in the day and “didn’t think anything of it,” deputies said.

According to the complaint, the victim had went to her mother’s home in order to care for her mother’s animals, and when she was leaving the residence, she saw the black Kia Optima travelling up the driveway at a high speed and heading straight for her.

The victim quickly got inside her vehicle for cover because she “had nowhere else to run,” and Pollack struck her car, deputies said. Pollack then backed up to hit the victim’s vehicle a second time, sped off and “did a donut” on the victim’s property, according to the complaint.

Deputies said the victim told them that Pollack got out of his vehicle and told the victim he was, “going to come back and kill her along with her family.” Deputies later located the Kia Optima and identified Pollack as the driver, according to the complaint.

Pollack is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $300,012 bond.