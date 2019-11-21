Fairview woman charged in Morgantown for alleged child neglect

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Fairview woman is in custody in Morgantown after deputies executed a search on a residence she was known to stay in and said they found multiple issues that could injure a child living there.

On November 20, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department performed a check on a camper at the end of Mt. Herman Road in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Rhonda Morgan

Rhonda Morgan, 37, of Fairview, was inside the camper with a 3-year-old girl, and deputies were only able to enter the property via a well pad property at the end of the road, deputies said.

The camper was owned by Morgan’s boyfriend, who was not present at the time, but deputies said they had a capias warrant for him. Morgan gave deputies permission to search the camper, according to the complaint.

While deputies were looking for Morgan’s boyfriend in the camper, they found a loaded 20-gauge shotgun, which they removed for safety reasons regarding a CPS referral, deputies said.

CPS workers then arrived, and Morgan allowed them inside the camper, as well, according to the complaint. A bag containing three-fourths of a Suboxone pill, a marijuana pipe with reside and a methamphetamine pipe with residue on it were found inside the camper in the kitchen area, deputies said.

Also in the kitchen was a wall outlet with exposed, bare wires, which the 3-year-old child could easily reach, and a plugged-in cell phone charger with electricity flowing through it, according to the complaint.

There was no refrigerator in the kitchen because it had been removed to allow heat from a wood-burning stove, which had been built onto an addition outside the camper, to radiate heat throughout, deputies said.

Where the refrigerator should have been, there were bare wires that had been wired together, with bare wires also showing, which were easily reachable by the 3-year-old, according to the complaint.

Deputies found evidence that Morgan and the girl had been living in the camper, and they also found the residence had no running water, deputies said. CPS workers then took custody of the girl, according to the complaint.

When Morgan was being taken into custody, deputies saw her trying to remove something from her pocket, and they found it to be a small glass vial containing methamphetamine, deputies said. When deputies asked if Morgan was hiding anything else, she said she had a bottle of clean urine in her pants, as well, according to the complaint.

Morgan is being charged with child neglect creating risk of injury or death. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.