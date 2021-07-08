Farmington man charged with murder in shooting death of man in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. — A Farmington man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Taylor County.

On June 26, a trooper with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a male located on Black Mountain in Taylor County “who appeared to be deceased,” according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they confirmed that Tyler Poston, 26, of Grafton, was deceased, and after an autopsy, “it was confirmed that he was murdered and that his wounds were in no way self-inflicted,” deputies said.

Deputies were able to collect five .22 caliber shell casings from the scene, and after doing so, deputies made contact with Joshua Price, 29, of Farmington at his residence, according to the complaint.

Upon making contact with Price, deputies located a shell casing at his residence which was “the same caliber as the casings from the crime scene,” and was in the “front area of a truck,” which was registered to Price, deputies said.

At that time, “the truck was impounded” pending a search warrant for its contents; while at the residence, deputies were able to locate two shell casings “which were stated to have been fired from a .22 caliber handgun by Price,” according to the complaint.

Price was registered as the owner of the handgun, and the firearm also “had a suppressor on it,” deputies said.

On July 6, deputies took the shell casings retrieved from the three locations and sent them to the Charleston Police Department to be analyzed by ATF agents, and the investigation determined that all the casings were fired from the same weapon, according to the complaint.

The shell casings, as well as the weapon owned by Price and deputies’ knowledge that a .22 caliber weapon was used “to murder Tyler Poston,” resulted in deputies being able to “directly link to Price” as matching one particular firearm, deputies said.

Taylor County Sheriff Terry Austin said that the investigation was a cooperation between Taylor, Marion and Harrison counties’ law enforcement personnel, and the ATF. The combined efforts of each law enforcement agency resulted in the speed-up of the investigation and lead to results.

Price has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.