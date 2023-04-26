GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man charged with murder and arson in Taylor County has pleaded guilty.

Joshua Blake Price

According to the Taylor County Prosecutor’s Office, Joshua Price, 31, of Farmington pleaded guilty to two charges of computer fraud, one count of first-degree murder stemming from an incident in June of 2021 and one count of arson stemming from an incident in January of 2021 before Taylor County Circuit Judge Shawn Nines on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office later refiled the criminal complaint which charged Price with murder to later include more details into the incident.

Previously, Price had been indicted during the January 2022 term of the Taylor County Grand Jury for the murder of Tyler Poston, and during the September 2022 term of the Taylor County Grand Jury, Price had been indicted for the arson charge of Poston’s home in Grafton.

Prior to those incidents, Price had been cleared of charges from a shooting investigation at the West Side Trading Post in Fairmont, which he owned at that time.

Due to the guilty pleas Price entered before Judge Nines, there is a recommendation of mercy in place for the first-degree murder charge, according to the prosecutor’s office. A sentencing date will be set for Price following the completion of a presentence investigation ordered by Nines, the prosecutor’s office stated.

Family and friends of the victim began a Facebook page called “Justice for Tyler Poston” which used #justicefortylerposton and received more than 2,000 likes.