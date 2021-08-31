Farmington woman arrested on drugs charges for 3rd time in 6 months

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been arrested on drug charges, for the third time in six months, this time stemming from an incident in Fairmont.

On Aug. 30, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to the Petty John motel in Fairmont in reference to three individuals “unlawfully and intentionally” entering, according to a criminal complaint.

Crystal Golden

When officers arrived, they located a woman “jumping out of the back window of the motel room in an attempt to flee,” after which, officers were able to gain entry into the room, officers said.

While inside the room, officers “observed clothes inside of the drawer, clothes hung up in the closeted area,” and also located Crystal Golden, 33, of Farmington, sleeping in a chair, according to the complaint.

Upon placing Golden and another female individual under arrest, officers located a bag containing methamphetamine, they said.

In May, Golden was charged after passing out at a business in Farmington while under the influence of narcotics. In June, she and another individual were charged during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

Golden has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and breaking and entering. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $155,012 bond.